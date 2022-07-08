Catholic World News

European Parliament urges stronger Vatican support for Cardinal Zen

July 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The European Parliament has adopted a resolution urging the Vatican “to give full support to Cardinal Zen” and to “strengthen its diplomatic efforts” on his behalf.



The resolution decried the arrest of Cardinal Zen as “an attack on the freedoms guaranteed in the Hong Kong Basic Law,” in particular the freedom of religion.



The Vatican has responded quietly to the May arrest of the 90-year-old cardinal, saying only that it is “following the evolution of the situation with extreme attention.”

