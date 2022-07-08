Catholic World News

‘Nuns on the bus’ sister receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

July 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On July 7, President Joe Biden bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, on Sister Simone Campbell, the former Executive Director of Network.



The group, which sponsors the “Nuns on the Bus” lobbying effort, was criticized by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in its 2012 Doctrinal Assessment of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious.



That year, she addressed the Democratic National Convention after stating she was hesitant to call herself pro-life.



Sister Campbell told MSNBC that she was “speechless” at receiving the award.

