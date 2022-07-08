Catholic World News

Include abortion in EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, European Parliament demands

July 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a 324-155 vote, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for abortion to be added to the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights.



Expressing their “support for women and girls in the US, as well as to those involved in both providing and advocating for the right and access to legal and safe abortion care in such challenging circumstances,” the European lawmakers called on the US Congress to “pass a bill that would protect abortion at federal level.”



The lawmakers also called on “member states to decriminalize abortion, and to remove and combat the remaining legal, financial, social and practical restrictions still hampering access in some member states.”

