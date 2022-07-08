Catholic World News

A ‘question of survival’: Vatican newspaper draws attention to Yemenis’ plight

July 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Question of survival,” L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page coverage on July 7 to the cease-fire in the Yemeni Civil War.



The war “has caused one of the worst humanitarian crises of our times,” Pope Francis said on June 5. “Please, let us not forget to spare a thought for the children of Yemen: hunger, destruction, lack of education, lack of everything. Let us think of the children!”



The cease-fire, which went into effect on April 2, has allowed aid to reach the beleaguered population, as well as for daily flights to Egypt and Jordan. Referring to the day on which the cease-fire is scheduled to end, L’Osservatore Romano asked, “But what will happen after August 2?”

