US bishops renew call for ban on assault weapons

July 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following the Highland Park parade shooting, the chairmen of three committees of the bishops’ conference called on “Catholics, lawmakers, community leaders, health care and social service providers, law enforcement, and families to keep pushing for change and offer prayers, support, and generous assistance to victims.”



“For years, the Catholic bishops of the United States have supported policies to strengthen gun laws, as well as emphasized mental health, family, and cultural factors, aimed at curbing gun violence,” said Archbishops Paul Coakley, William Lori, and Salvatore Cordileone.



“ We support a total ban on assault weapons and limitations on civilian access to high-capacity weapons and ammunition magazines,” they continued. ”It is sobering to think that as horrible as mass shootings are, they are but a sliver of total annual homicides committed with guns; and gun homicides, in turn, are far outnumbered by gun suicides.”

