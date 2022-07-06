Pope will appoint women to help choose Bishops
July 06, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that he plans to add women to the Dicastery for Bishops—the Vatican body that selects candidates for episcopal consecration.
In the third posted segment of a wide-ranging interview with Reuters, the Pope said that “two women will be going to the Congregation of Bishops.” The addition of women to a body previously composed entirely of bishops would “open things up a little bit,” he said.
Pope Francis pointed out that he has already appointed a woman religious, Sister Raffaella Petrini, as the second-ranking official in the Governorate of the Vatican city-state.
