Pope will appoint women to help choose Bishops

July 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that he plans to add women to the Dicastery for Bishops—the Vatican body that selects candidates for episcopal consecration.



In the third posted segment of a wide-ranging interview with Reuters, the Pope said that “two women will be going to the Congregation of Bishops.” The addition of women to a body previously composed entirely of bishops would “open things up a little bit,” he said.



Pope Francis pointed out that he has already appointed a woman religious, Sister Raffaella Petrini, as the second-ranking official in the Governorate of the Vatican city-state.

