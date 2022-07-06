Catholic World News

Papal condolences upon death of Cardinal Cláudio Hummes

July 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a telegram of condolence following the death of Cardinal Claudio Hummes, Pope Francis spoke of the prelate’s “dedicated and zealous service, always guided by Gospel values.”



“I always carry vividly in my memory the words which Dom Claudio said to me on 13 March 2013, asking me not to forget the poor,” the Pope added, referring to the date of his election by the College of Cardinals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!