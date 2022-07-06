Catholic World News

Investigative series on abuse in New Zealand’s Marist schools

July 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: New Zealand’s largest news website has begun a five-part investigative series on child sexual abuse in Marist institutions in New Zealand. The Marists are the Society of Mary, founded in 1816 by Venerable Jean-Claude Colin; three Marist schools in New Zealand have graduated hundreds of priests and numerous prominent alumni, including leaders of New Zealand, Kiribati, Samoa, and Tonga.

