After shooting, Chicago cardinal urges unity to ‘build path to safety and peace’

July 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Weapons designed to rapidly destroy human bodies have no place in civil society,” Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said after the Highland Park parade shooting, which left seven dead and 46 injured. “Please join me in praying for the victims and their loved ones, who never imagined a July 4 celebration could become a killing ground.”

