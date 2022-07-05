Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat warns: expect crackdown on Church in Hong Kong

July 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s former top diplomatic representative in Hong Kong has warned missionaries to expect further restrictions on religious freedom.



“Change is coming, and you’d better be prepared,” said Archbishop Javier Herrara-Corona, who was recently named apostolic nuncio to Congo and Gabon.

