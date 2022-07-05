Catholic World News

Only 44% of Australians identify as Christian

July 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on Australian Bureau of Statistics

CWN Editor's Note: The percentage of Australians who describe themselves as Christians fell from 86.2% in 1971 to 43.9% in 2021, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on July 4.



There are 604,900 fewer Anglicans, and 215,900 fewer Catholics, than in 2016.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!