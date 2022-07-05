Catholic World News

University of Idaho violated Christian students’ free-speech rights, federal court rules

July 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The University of Idaho’s Office of Civil Rights and Investigations disciplined three Christian law school students after they discussed the biblical view of human sexuality with a lesbian classmate.



Siding with the Christian students, a federal district found a “clear distinction between the right to attempt to persuade others to change their views and offensive speech that is so intrusive that the unwilling audience cannot avoid it. The right to free speech cannot be curtailed simply because the speaker’s message may be offensive to his audience.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

