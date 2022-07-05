Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘Sports are a sign of hope amidst war’

July 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I am sure that you, like myself, are saddened because the war in Ukraine casts its shadow on this celebration,” Pope Francis told members of the European Swimming League on July 4, a month before the European Aquatics Championships.



“At the same time, I would hope that this will make us all the more committed to showing our desire for a world of peace, a world without wars, without hatred between peoples, without nuclear threats,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

