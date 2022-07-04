Catholic World News

Oceania Catholic groups unite to advocate at UN Ocean Conference

July 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Prior to the 2022 UN Ocean Conference, Archbishop Peter Chong of Suva (Fiji), president of the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania (map), said that “caring for the environment and addressing climate change must go together.”



“We cannot simply advocate against the climate crisis while continuing to damage our common home,” he continued. “Catholic social teaching instructs that human beings and the care for God’s creation must be at the center of economic development. We will lift up that prophetic advocacy throughout the UN Ocean Conference.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!