Catholic World News

US bishops criticize Supreme Court decision on Congressional authority

July 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has issued a statement expressing dismay over a Supreme Court ruling that Congress, not regulatory agencies, should settle major policy questions.



In the case of Wester Virginia v. EPA, the Court ruled by a 6-3 majority that the Environmental Protection Agency had exceeded its authority by seeking to set sweeping standards for the energy industry. “A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself,” explained Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority ruling, which was issued June 30.



Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, who chairs the USCCB domestic-justice committee, expressed disappointment with the decision. “The Catholic bishops of the United States have long-supported the EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases in order to address climate change,” he said.



The Supreme Court decision left open the possibility that greenhouse gases could be regulated by Congressional action.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!