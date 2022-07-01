Catholic World News

Pope, in latest interview, reflects on ten years in office

July 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke about the aftermath of the Covid epidemic, the threats to the world’s ecology, the war in Ukraine, and his own efforts at Vatican reform, in a new interview with the Argentine national news agency Telam.



The Pope said that the reforms he has instituted at the Vatican—in particular the restructuring of the Roman Curia—“were not ideas of my own.” He said that the program for reform was discussed by the full College of Cardinals in the meetings that preceded the conclave at which he was elected in 2013.



Questioned about the war in Ukraine, the Pope said that “it is time to rethink the concept of a just war.” He allowed that “there is the right to defend oneself.” But he said that “we need to rethink the way that concept is used nowadays.” He expressed regret that the UN “has no power to assert its authority,” and therefore cannot prevent wars.



The Pope said that priests “did a great job” during the Covid lockdown, “because churches were closed, but they would call people over the phone.” But he voiced dissatisfaction with other institutional responses. “The fact that Africa is in need of vaccines indicates that something has not worked well,” he said.



Pope Francis told the Argentine interviewer that he has confidence in young people. He continued:



“Sure, but they don’t show up to Mass,” a priest may say. And I reply that we must help them grow and be by their side.

