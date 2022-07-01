Catholic World News

Kentucky parish holds service of apology to LGBT Catholics

July 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fox

CWN Editor's Note: St. Paul’s parish church in Lexington, Kentucky has held a “Service of Atonement and Apology to the LGBTQ+ Community.” The event was scheduled for June 30: the final day of Pride Month.



The parish Facebook page explained that the service was intended to atone for “the Church’s lack of respect, compassion, and sensitivity and for unjust discrimination.” The parish director of LGBTQ+ ministry, who organized the event, expressed hope that “we are witnessing the evolution of doctrine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!