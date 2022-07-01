Catholic World News

White House: President Biden condemns recent attacks on Catholic churches

July 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The President condemns these attacks” on Catholic churches, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement provided to Fox News. “He has always denounced violence, threats, and vandalism committed by anyone, for any purpose. And he explicitly repeated those values in his remarks reacting to the Dobbs decision, calling for all protests to be peaceful.”

