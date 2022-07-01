Catholic World News

Pope rues drought, calls for care of creation

July 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As Italy suffers from its worst drought in 70 years, Pope Francis tweeted that “drought is a serious problem.”



“It should make us reflect on the care of creation, which is not a fad, it is everyone’s responsibility,” he continued. “The future of the earth is in our hands.”

