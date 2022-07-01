Catholic World News

Georgia’s president visits Vatican for special Sistine concert

July 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: President Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia attended a special June 26 concert in the Sistine Chapel to commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations between the Caucasus nation and the Holy See. The patriarchal choir of Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi sang Georgian Orthodox chant.



Located in the Caucasus region, the nation of 4.9 million (map) is 83% Orthodox and 11% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2016.



“Hearing the Georgian chants within the walls of the Sistine Chapel was an emotional moment that will stay in our history books,” President Zourabichvili tweeted. “My deepest gratitude to Pope Francis,” she added.

