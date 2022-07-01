Catholic World News

Pope encourages Argentine rabbi’s efforts against child sexual abuse

July 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent audience, Pope Francis received Isaac Sacca, the Chief Rabbi of the Sephardic community of Buenos Aires.



Sephardic Jews (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) are descendants of the Jews who lived on the Iberian Peninsula before their expulsion from Spain (1492) and Portugal (1497).



As Rabbi Sacca spoke with the Pope about his foundation’s efforts against child sexual exploitation, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of “not being silent in the face of [this] silent tragedy,” according to Rabbi Sacca’s website.

