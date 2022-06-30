Catholic World News

Peter and Paul teach us to grow daily in faith, Pope tells pilgrims

June 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On June 29, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Pope Francis delivered an Angelus address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.



“In the light of this experience of the holy apostles Peter and Paul, each of us can ask ourselves: When I profess my faith in Jesus Christ, the Son of God, do I do so with the awareness that I must always be learning, or do I assume that I ‘already have it all figured out’?”, the Pope said.



“And again: In difficulties and trials do I become discouraged, do I complain, or do I learn to make them an opportunity to grow in trust in the Lord?”, he added. “For He, in fact— as Paul writes to Timothy—delivers us from all evil and brings us safely to heaven. May the Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles, teach us to imitate them by progressing day by day on the path of faith.”

