Pope: Ukraine shopping center bombing the latest ‘barbarous’ attack

June 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Russian troops fired missiles that destroyed a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, a city of 200,000 in central Ukraine. An estimated 1,000 people were inside the mall, and at least 20 were killed.



“Every day I carry in my heart the dear and tormented Ukraine, which continues to be scourged by barbaric attacks, like the one that struck the Kremenchuk shopping center,” Pope Francis said on June 29.



He continued, “I pray that this insane war may soon see an end, and I renew the invitation to persevere, without tiring, in prayer for peace: may the Lord open those paths of dialogue that men are unwilling or unable to find! And let us not neglect to come to the aid of the Ukrainian people, who are suffering so much.”

