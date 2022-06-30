Catholic World News

Church called to promote a culture of care, Pope preaches at Mass of Saints Peter and Paul

June 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, was the principal celebrant at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul. Pope Francis preached the homily.



Reflecting on two phrases in the Scripture readings – ‘get up quickly’ (Acts 12:7) and ‘fight the good fight’ (2 Tim. 4:7) – the Pope asked “what they have to say to today’s Christian community, engaged in the synodal process.”



Cautioning against “spiritual mediocrity,” Pope Francis called for a “Church that does not linger in its sacred precincts, but is driven by enthusiasm for the preaching of the Gospel and the desire to encounter and accept everyone.” He urged the faithful to ask themselves, “What can I do for the Church?” and “What can we do together, as Church, to make the world in which we live more humane, just and solidary, more open to God and to fraternity among men?”



In his homily, the Pope also renewed his frequent warnings against clericalism and nostalgia.



Later, Rep. Nancy Pelosi received Holy Communion from one of the priests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!