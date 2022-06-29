Catholic World News

Vatican releases English translation of curial-reform constitution

June 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has finally made public an English translation of Praedicate Evangelium, the apostolic constitution that restructures the offices of the Roman Curia.



The long-awaited document, the product of a 9-year effort to reform the administration of the Vatican, was released in March. But although the final draft had reportedly been completed months earlier, translations of the document were not available at that time; the document was made available only in Italian.



Cindy Wooden of Catholic News Service observed on her Twitter account that the English translation had appeared online, without announcement, this week.



The Latin translation, which will become the definitive form of the apostolic constitution, is not yet available.

