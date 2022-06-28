Catholic World News

Pope praises work of Italian nun killed in Haiti

June 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Luisa Dell’Orto, 64, was murdered during an armed attack on June 25.



“I would like to express my closeness to the relatives and fellow sisters of Sister Luisa Dell’Orto, a Little Sister of the Gospel of St. Charles de Foucauld, who was killed yesterday in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims the following day.



“For 20 years, Sister Luisa lived there, dedicated above all to serving children on the streets,” he continued. “I entrust her soul to God, and I pray for the Haitian people, especially for the least, so they might have a more serene future, without misery and without violence. Sister Luisa made a gift of her life to others even to martyrdom.”

