Historic West Virginia church burned; arson suspected

June 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: St. Colman Church in Dillon, West Virginia, was destroyed by fire on Sunday, January 26. Police suspect arson.



Firefighters called to the scene report that the church was burned to the ground, with the remains smoldering when the firefighters arrived. They judged the cause of the fire to be “suspicious.”



Dating back to 1888, St. Colman church was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

