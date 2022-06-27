Catholic World News

Vatican to start monthly newspaper by and with the poor

June 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The new newspaper—L’Osservatore di Strada (The Street Observer)—will complement, and not supplant, the Vatican’s daily newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano (The Roman Observer).



The new monthly publication “won’t be just a newspaper of the poor and for the poor, it wants to be above all a newspaper with the poor,” Vatican News said in an Italian-language report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

