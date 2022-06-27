Catholic World News

Leading European center-left lawmaker, Pope discuss famine, migration, populism

June 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On June 24, Pope Francis received Iratxe García, a Spanish Member of the European Parliament who leads the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D).



The S&D, often described as center-left, is the second largest of the nine coalitions in the current European Parliament, behind the European People’s Party (EPP), which is often described as center-right. In March, Pope Francis received Manfred Weber, the head of the EPP.



Following her audience, García said that she and the Pope discussed “peace, the risk of famine, migration, and the danger of exclusionary populism. Only dialogue and common effort pave the way for a better society. Thank you, Pope Francis.”



García’s tweet about her meeting with Pope Francis was followed by a tweet in praise of abortion as a “human right.”

