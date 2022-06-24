Catholic World News

Pope orders public release of archives from World War II

June 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has ordered the release of material from the Vatican archives covering World War II, the reign of Pope Pius XII, and the Vatican’s efforts to shield Jews from the Holocaust.



The Pope said that the archival material, which has been opened to scholars, should now be made available online. The move comes amid new controversy over the wartime role of Pope Pius XII.

