Chicago parish offers pulpit to same-sex couple

June 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two men in a same-sex civil marriage offered a “Gospel reflection” at Old St. Patrick’s Parish in Chicago, during the time reserved for the homily.



“Let’s be honest, there are probably not too many gay dads speaking on Father’s Day at many Catholic churches on the planet today,” said one of the men.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

