Pope Francis: Catholics, Oriental Orthodox should examine more sacramental sharing

June 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On June 23, Pope Francis received members of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches. The six Oriental Orthodox churches ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).



During his address, Pope Francis emphasized that “ecumenism is essentially baptismal,” “ecumenism always has a pastoral character,” and “ecumenism already exists as a primarily local reality.”



After referring to previous agreements that allowed Catholics to receive some of the sacraments from Oriental Orthodox priests (and vice versa), Pope Francis said, “Now, on the basis of the theological consensus noted by your Commission, would it not be possible to extend and multiply such pastoral agreements, above all in those situations in which our faithful are a minority and in the diaspora?”



“This question is a challenge,” the Pope continued. “May the Holy Spirit inspire ways of moving forward on this path, which regards the good of persons, the good of souls, the good of the people of God, our people, not to moral, theological or ideological distinctions.”

