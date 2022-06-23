Catholic World News

Pope renews condemnation of anti-Semitism

June 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on Simon Wiesenthal Center

CWN Editor's Note: A 30-member delegation from the Simon Wiesenthal Center met with Pope Francis on June 22 and presented the Pope with a copy of a 1919 document by Adolf Hitler calling for the destruction of the Jews. Based in Los Angeles, the Jewish organization is named after human rights activist Simon Wiesenthal (1908-2005) and is devoted to Holocaust research.



Emphasizing the importance of “the fight against anti-Semitism, bigotry and genocide,” Rabbi Marvin Hier told Pope Francis that “our world needs your leadership now more than ever.”



The Pontiff “denounced the current wave of anti-Semitism” and “urged the [Center] to continue to serve as a bridge between the past and the future,” according to the Center.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!