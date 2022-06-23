Catholic World News

2 kidnapped Chibok girls freed in Nigeria after 8 years

June 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2014, members of the Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram abducted 276 students in the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapping.



Nigerian troops have found two of the young women, as “thousands of Boko Haram fighters and families have been surrendering over the last year, fleeing government bombardments and infighting with the rival group Islamic State West Africa Province,” Agence France-Presse reported.

