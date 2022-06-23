Catholic World News

Vatican official calls for greater pastoral care of families

June 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As the 10th World Meeting of Families began in Rome, Gabriella Gambino, the Undersecretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, said that “today, one of the greatest challenges for us parents is precisely that of transmitting to our children the awareness, and also the courage to proclaim Christ present in our families.”



“We must ‘accompany’ couples, so that they know how to live crises as opportunities for growth and not as moments that mark insuperable wounds,” she added. “It is also important that we learn to transmit the faith to young people starting from the reality in which they are inserted, therefore also having the courage to address issues that are very difficult for us today, on which we are sometimes poorly prepared.”

