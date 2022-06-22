Catholic World News

Pope to Syro-Malabar youth: Walk along Jesus’ path of love

June 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “In today’s ‘fluid’, even ‘frothy’ culture, our lives find substance and meaning whenever we say ‘yes’ to Jesus,” Pope Francis said to participants in the Syro-Malabar Youth Leaders Conference. “Don’t be afraid to rebel against the growing tendency to reduce love to something banal, without beauty or genuine sharing and lacking in fidelity and responsibility.”



The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

