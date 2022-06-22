Pope to Syro-Malabar youth: Walk along Jesus’ path of love
June 22, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: “In today’s ‘fluid’, even ‘frothy’ culture, our lives find substance and meaning whenever we say ‘yes’ to Jesus,” Pope Francis said to participants in the Syro-Malabar Youth Leaders Conference. “Don’t be afraid to rebel against the growing tendency to reduce love to something banal, without beauty or genuine sharing and lacking in fidelity and responsibility.”
The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!