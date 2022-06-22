Catholic World News

Kyiv bishop warns against papal visit to Ukraine, says Francis no longer seen as ‘non-partisan’

June 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Pope’s intention to be in the midst of a suffering people is for us Catholics, starting with me as a bishop, a reason for great hope,” Bishop Vitalii Kryvytskyi, SDB, the Latin-rite Bishop of Kyiv-Zhytomyr. Nonetheless, the prelate cautioned against a papal visit and said that “compared to the beginning of the conflict, a part of the population did not welcome the Pope’s words, which were considered incorrect.”



Bishop Kryvytskyi was likely referring to the Pope’s controversial comments on the causes of the war.

