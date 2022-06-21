Catholic World News

Tennessee diocese imposes 25% tax on parish funds from federal program

June 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee, has imposed a stiff 25% tax on funds that parish schools have received from the federal government under the terms of the Payroll Protection Program.



The Pillar site notes that the tax, imposed on parochial schools, could be subject to a canonical challenge.

