Tennessee diocese imposes 25% tax on parish funds from federal program
June 21, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee, has imposed a stiff 25% tax on funds that parish schools have received from the federal government under the terms of the Payroll Protection Program.
The Pillar site notes that the tax, imposed on parochial schools, could be subject to a canonical challenge.
