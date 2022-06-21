Catholic World News

Firebombed pregnancy-help center faces New York state investigation

June 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A New York pregnancy-help center that was firebombed earlier this month now faces an investigation by state authorities who charge that the center provides only “limited service” because it does not provide abortion referrals.



CompassCare has been asked to turn over information about its donors, patients, and services.



Police have made no arrests in connection with the June 7 firebombing of the center.

