Smaller, more low-key World Meeting of Families begins this week in Rome

June 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: There have been 10 World Meetings of Families since 1994, with the eighth held in Philadelphia (2015) and the ninth in Dublin (2018). The theme of the 10th World Meeting of Families is “Family love: a vocation and a path to holiness.”



“Instead of thousands of families flocking to the host city, the WMOF 2022 is by invite only,” the Crux report notes. “Participants are primarily representatives of episcopal conferences and ecclesial movements. An estimated 2,000 families will be attending.”

