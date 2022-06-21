Catholic World News

Pope pens preface to new book, ‘The Church in the Digital’

June 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “There is indeed much to be done, to grow together in awareness of the importance but also the risks involved in using these tools,” Pope Francis writes in his preface to Fabio Bolzetta La Chiesa nel digitale [The Church in the Digital]. “There is indeed much to be done to learn how to listen; and to engage and train young, digital natives who are able to revitalize parish websites.”



The book’s editor is Fabio Bolzetta, a journalist at the Italian bishops’ TV2000.

