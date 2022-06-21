Catholic World News

Archbishop of Canterbury calls Church of England’s slave trade links a ‘source of shame’

June 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I am deeply sorry for the links with transatlantic chattel slavery that the Church Commissioners has identified,” Archbishop Justin Welby, the Anglican primate, said after a three-year investigation resulted in a report.



“This abominable trade took men, women, and children created in God’s image and stripped them of their dignity and freedom,” he continued. “The fact that some within the Church actively supported and profited from it is a source of shame.”

