Catholic World News

Order considering contract with Bill Gates hits back against criticism

June 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “The Order of the Holy Sepulchre has said it is still considering which company to choose to run a hotel in a renaissance-era building it owns just outside St. Peter’s Square, casting doubts over Italian media reports that it had decided to give the contract to a luxury hotel chain majority-owned by the American billionaire Bill Gates,” the National Catholic Register reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!