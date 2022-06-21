Catholic World News

Notorious Australian ex-priest pleads guilty to 13 fresh charges

June 21, 2022

Brisbane Times

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1934 and ordained for the Diocese of Ballarat in 1961, Gerald Ridsdale (now laicized) has been convicted of sexually abusing 69 children and has been imprisoned since 1994.



In 2017, the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse examined the diocese’s response to his abuse.

