Citing persecution of Church, UN human rights chief decries oppression in Nicaragua
June 21, 2022
» Continue to this story on UN News
CWN Editor's Note: Daniel Ortega, a leader of the Marxist Sandinistas who overthrew the authoritarian regime of Gen. Anastasio Somoza Debayle, ruled Nicaragua from the 1979 Sandinista takeover until his loss in the 1990 presidential election. He returned to power in 2007.
“The human rights situation in Nicaragua has continued to decline over the past three months, with detainees being held in appalling conditions, civic space shrinking, and an unprecedented rise in people fleeing the country,” according to Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
“The Nicaraguan police have also resumed harassment of Catholic priests,” her report continued. “The government has also ordered the Catholic Channel to be removed from cable television.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: johnhinshaw8419405 -
Today 4:28 PM ET USA
After all these years, I am sure that Ronald Reagan is still more popular in Nicaragua than Daniel Ortega. That's why he continues to punish his people.