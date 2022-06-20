Catholic World News

‘Ukraine is on fire,’ Major Archbishop warns

June 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said on June 17 that “Ukraine is on fire. From the Kharkiv region in the north, to the Mykolayiv region and Kherson region in the south, there are heavy and bloody battles.”



“We heard the testimony of many people who spoke about the abuse and torture of Ukrainians in the occupied part of Kharkiv” (map), the prelate added. “In particular, the spoke about a large filtration camp where there are more than 1,000 people who are actually in a concentration camp and apparently awaiting certain death.”

