German governor, Pope Francis discuss Ukraine, Synodal Way

June 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Minister-President of the German state of Saxony (map), Michael Kretshcmer, had an “unusually long” private audience with Pope Francis on June 17, Vatican News reported.



Kretschmer praised the Pope for his “very clear moral standpoint” on Ukraine, particularly for the need for a peaceful solution. “Naturally, the key to this peace lies in Moscow,” said Kretschmer.



Kretschmer, a Lutheran, also spoke of the importance of the German bishops’ Synodal Way as a means to address the sexual abuse scandal. There “will be a need for much communication, also here with the Holy Father and the Holy See, to come to a conclusion,” said Kretschmer.

