Indian bishop faces criticism for outreach to Hindu nationalists
June 20, 2022
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Dabre of Pune, a city of 7.4 million in Maharashtra (map), faced criticism from some of the faithful after he took part in the launch of a social science journal affiliated with the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
“We Christians love our country and are patriots,” he said. These “are the principles of the RSS: love of the land, love of the people, and love of culture. In this context I said the principles and values of the RSS are acceptable to us Christians.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!