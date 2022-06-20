Catholic World News

Indian bishop faces criticism for outreach to Hindu nationalists

June 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Dabre of Pune, a city of 7.4 million in Maharashtra (map), faced criticism from some of the faithful after he took part in the launch of a social science journal affiliated with the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



“We Christians love our country and are patriots,” he said. These “are the principles of the RSS: love of the land, love of the people, and love of culture. In this context I said the principles and values of the RSS are acceptable to us Christians.”

