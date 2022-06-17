Catholic World News

Synagogue sues Florida, saying abortion restrictions violate religious freedom

June 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: Florida recently enacted a law, praised by the state’s bishops, that bans most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.



The Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach has challenged the constitutionality of the law. The act “threatens the Jewish people by imposing the laws of other religions upon Jews,” the synagogue states in its lawsuit, and abortion “is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman.”



“The act prohibits Jewish women from practicing their faith free of government intrusion, and this violates their privacy rights and religious freedom,” the synagogue added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!