Catholic World News

New Franciscan superior in Germany is openly gay, backs women’s ordination

June 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “Unfortunately, there is too much institutional hypocrisy in our Church,” said Father Markus Fuhrmann, OFM, who was elected the new superior of the Franciscan Province of St. Elizabeth in Germany. The province was formed in 2021 from the merger of four German Franciscan provinces.



“I am in favor of a critical rethinking of celibacy in the priestly way of life, and I am in favor of women having access to ordained ministries,” Father Fuhrmann added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!